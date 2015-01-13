Yandy Smith & Mandeecees Harris Celebrate Daughter’s Impending Arrival With Ballerina Themed Baby Shower

Love & Hip Hop New York’s Yandy Smith will soon be welcoming her daughter with her fiancé Mandeecees Harris. The couple celebrated her impending arrival with a lavish ballerina themed baby shower.

They were joined by family and friends including Mona Scott Young, their “L&HH” costars Kimbella & Juelz Santana, and Rich Dollaz, JuJu, and more.

The venue’s gorgeous décor consisted of tutus and ballerina slippers, as well as floral arrangements and pillows. Plus, there was also a photobooth on hand for guests.

“Anybody out there know how to freeze a moment in time?” Yandy captioned the pic of her and Mandeecees (atop). “I wanted to stay there forever.”

Catch more pics from the shower below..

