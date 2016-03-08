Willow Smith Named Newest Chanel Ambassador

Willow Smith has signed on as the newest ambassador for Chanel. In a statement released on Tuesday, the fashion house says:

The young singer, songwriter, actress and trendsetter has been wearing CHANEL for public appearances since 2013 and her first encounter with Karl Lagerfeld was in 2014 when he photographed her for the American magazine V. She was notably present at the CHANEL Fall-Winter 2016/17 Ready-to-Wear show presented this morning at the Grand Palais.

The 15-year-old attended the Chanel show, alongside Karl Lagerfeld, as well her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, at Paris Fashion Week – and following the event she posted a thank you message to designer and co..: “Thank you Karl Lagerfeld and the entire team at Chanel for expanding the perceptions of “beauty” by picking me to be the new Chanel ambassador,” she wrote. “I am honored.”

Congrats!

Photos: Willow Smith/ Chanel – Instagram