Who Rock’d It Better? Kandi Burruss & K. Michelle In Herve Leger Yuna Heathered Sundial Jacquard Jumpsuit

Posted on by

kandi-burruss-and-k-michelle-in-herve-leger-cutout-jumpsuit-christal_rock

Kandi Burruss and K. Michelle both stepped out to events in a Herve Leger Yuna Heathered Sundial Jacquard Jumpsuit (sold out). Kandi rock’d the luxe, jacquard printed number while attending Monyetta Shaw‘s birthday party at The Gold Room in ATL last week, while K was spied in it while performing “If They Knew” on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Rick Ross. Kandi opted for a pair a sandals to complete her look, and K rock’d pumps. Catch more pics of both, and cast your vote inside.

kandi-burruss-herve-leger-bodysuit-christal_rock kandi-burruss-herve-leger-bodysuit-01-christal_rock kandi-burruss-herve-leger-bodysuit-02-christal_rock

k-michelle-kandi-burruss-herve-leger-bodysuit-04-christal_rock k-michelle-herve-leger-bodysuit-christal_rock k-michelle-herve-leger-bodysuit-01-christal_rock
kandi-burruss-and-k-michelle-in-herve-leger-cutout-jumpsuit-01-christal_rock


One thought on “Who Rock’d It Better? Kandi Burruss & K. Michelle In Herve Leger Yuna Heathered Sundial Jacquard Jumpsuit

  1. Just as a result of these reason, girls who do love Herve Leger
    dresses may also select not to buy it, it isn’t as a
    result of other however somewhat is she hasn’t enough cash.
    Without enough cash, they can simply have a look after they went by means of the closet of
    Herve Leger or dream they wear it and strolling on the street of
    their dream.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *