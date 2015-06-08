Who Rock’d It Better? Kandi Burruss & K. Michelle In Herve Leger Yuna Heathered Sundial Jacquard Jumpsuit

Kandi Burruss and K. Michelle both stepped out to events in a Herve Leger Yuna Heathered Sundial Jacquard Jumpsuit (sold out). Kandi rock’d the luxe, jacquard printed number while attending Monyetta Shaw‘s birthday party at The Gold Room in ATL last week, while K was spied in it while performing “If They Knew” on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with Rick Ross. Kandi opted for a pair a sandals to complete her look, and K rock’d pumps. Catch more pics of both, and cast your vote inside.



