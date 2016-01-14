Who Rock’d It Best? Trina, Angela Simmons & Janelle Monae In Alexander Wang Long Sleeve Intarsia Split Stripe Dress

Trina, Angela Simmons and Janelle Monae, were all spotted in an Alexander Wang

Long Sleeve Intarsia Split Stripe Dress. Trina rock’d the dress while appearing on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Afterparty Live!, and paired it with fuchsia pumps. Growing up Hip Hop star, Angela, recently posed in the dress with black pumps – while Janelle, who paired hers with black sandals and a hat, hit the stage in the dress at the BET Experience. Get another look inside, and decide Who Rock’d It Best.



