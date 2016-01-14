Who Rock’d It Best? Trina, Angela Simmons & Janelle Monae In Alexander Wang Long Sleeve Intarsia Split Stripe Dress

Posted on by

trina-angela-janelle-alexander-wang-long-sleeve-intarsia-split-stripe-dress-christal_rock (2)

Trina, Angela Simmons and Janelle Monae, were all spotted in an Alexander Wang
Long Sleeve Intarsia Split Stripe Dress. Trina rock’d the dress while appearing on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Afterparty Live!, and paired it with fuchsia pumps. Growing up Hip Hop star, Angela, recently posed in the dress with black pumps – while Janelle, who paired hers with black sandals and a hat, hit the stage in the dress at the BET Experience. Get another look inside, and decide Who Rock’d It Best.

trina-angela-janelle-alexander-wang-long-sleeve-intarsia-split-stripe-dress-christal_rock (4) trina-angela-janelle-alexander-wang-long-sleeve-intarsia-split-stripe-dress-christal_rock (1) trina-angela-janelle-alexander-wang-long-sleeve-intarsia-split-stripe-dress-christal_rock (3) trina-angela-janelle-alexander-wang-long-sleeve-intarsia-split-stripe-dress-christal_rock (5) trina-angela-janelle-alexander-wang-long-sleeve-intarsia-split-stripe-dress-christal_rock (1) trina-angela-janelle-alexander-wang-long-sleeve-intarsia-split-stripe-dress-05-christal_rock trina-angela-janelle-alexander-wang-long-sleeve-intarsia-split-stripe-dress-christal_rock (2)
who rockd it best


You May Also Like

What She Rock’d: Trina In Balmain Embellished Fringe Tee
What She Rock’d: Angela Simmons’ Muehleder ‘Catherine’ Cross-Back Flare Top
What She Rock’d: Angela Simmons In ﻿Zara Sky Blue Faux Leather Jacket
What She Rock’d: Janelle Monáe’s Wildfang The Wild Feminist Tee

3 thoughts on “Who Rock’d It Best? Trina, Angela Simmons & Janelle Monae In Alexander Wang Long Sleeve Intarsia Split Stripe Dress

  2. Along with the car sales, the Japanese used car sellers also supply the dismantled parts
    of the vehicles in cube containers of size 20ft or 40 ft.
    Once you do that take a spray bottle filled with
    4 cups of warm water and a tablespoon of detergent and spray
    the stain. According to Campbell Fuller, spokesman for the ICA, buyers need to contact their insurer before agreeing to a
    purchase.

    Reply

  3. Along with the car sales, the Japanese used car sellers also supply
    the dismantled parts of the vehicles in cube containers of size 20ft or 40 ft.

    So, you are not required to move from one dealer to
    another for ideal model. According to Campbell Fuller, spokesman for the ICA, buyers need to
    contact their insurer before agreeing to a purchase.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *