Who Rock’d ‘Em Best? Rasheeda & Tammy Rivera In Christian Louboutin Faolo Pyramid Stud Platform Red Sole Booties

Rasheeda and Tammy Rivera were recently spotted in Christian Louboutin Faolo Pyramid Stud Platform Red Sole Booties ($1595). Rasheeda rock’d hers while chilling in her Pressed boutique in Atlanta. The reality star paired the boots with black and gold leggings, a black top and long black jacket. Tammy rock’d hers with a red fur trim sweater and cuffed denims, while in L.A. with her hubby Waka Flocka. Get another look inside, and decide Who Rock’d ‘Em Best.

Photos: Rasheeda/ Tammy Rivera – Instagram/ Bergdorf Goodman

