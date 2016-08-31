What She Rock’d: Trina In Balmain Embellished Fringe Tee

Trina performed at Rick Ross‘ 10th Port of Miami 10th Anniversary Concert with TIDAL on Monday. The “Real One” rapper hit the stage in a Balmain Embellished Fringe Tee ($1535). The cotton top features a round neck, and beaded and fringe embellishment. Trina rock’d it with little black shorts and thigh high boots. Get another look inside.

Photos: Trina – Instagram/ Saks Fifth Avenue