What She Rock’d: Trina In Balmain Embellished Fringe Tee

Trina performed at Rick Ross‘ 10th Port of Miami 10th Anniversary Concert with TIDAL on Monday. The “Real One” rapper hit the stage in a Balmain Embellished Fringe Tee ($1535). The cotton top features a round neck, and beaded and fringe embellishment. Trina rock’d it with little black shorts and thigh high boots. Get another look inside.
Photos: Trina – Instagram/ Saks Fifth Avenue
When someone writes an article he/she retains the thought of a user in his/her mind that how a
user can understand it. So that’s why this paragraph is perfect.
Thanks!