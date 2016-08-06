What She Rock’d: Tracee Ellis Ross’ Safiyaa Yellow Oscar Jumpsuit

tracee-ellis-ross-safiyaa-yellow-oscar-jumpsuit-14-christal_rock

Tracee Ellis Ross had some fun rockin’ a few poses before heading out to the 2016 Disney ABC Television Group TCA Summer Press Tour. The blackish star stepped out in a Safiyaa Yellow Oscar Jumpsuit ($1274). The wide leg jumpsuit features a V-neck, side pockets and a back zip. Tracee teamed the dazzling number with Tamara Mellon heels and AB x Jeremy Scott earrings. Get another look inside.


tracee-ellis-ross-safiyaa-yellow-oscar-jumpsuit-13-christal_rock
tracee-ellis-ross-safiyaa-yellow-oscar-jumpsuit-10-christal_rock

tracee-ellis-ross-safiyaa-yellow-oscar-jumpsuit-08-christal_rock

Would you rock it?

Photos: Tracee Ellis Ross – Instagram/ Safiyaa

One thought on "What She Rock'd: Tracee Ellis Ross' Safiyaa Yellow Oscar Jumpsuit

