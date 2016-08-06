What She Rock’d: Tracee Ellis Ross’ Safiyaa Yellow Oscar Jumpsuit

Tracee Ellis Ross had some fun rockin’ a few poses before heading out to the 2016 Disney ABC Television Group TCA Summer Press Tour. The blackish star stepped out in a Safiyaa Yellow Oscar Jumpsuit ($1274). The wide leg jumpsuit features a V-neck, side pockets and a back zip. Tracee teamed the dazzling number with Tamara Mellon heels and AB x Jeremy Scott earrings. Get another look inside.

A video posted by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Aug 4, 2016 at 3:47pm PDT







Photos: Tracee Ellis Ross – Instagram/ Safiyaa