What She Rock’d: Toya Wright In Prada Suede Wedge Sneakers

Posted on by

toya-wright-in-prada-suede-wedge-sneakers-christal_rock

As she touched down in her hometown of New Orleans over the weekend, Toya Wright stepped out in a pair of Prada Suede Wedge Sneakers – featuring a lace-up front with grip-hook strap, and embroidered logo tag at its extended, padded tongue.

She kept it comfy for her flight; pairing the kicks with black pants, a long-sleeve printed top, Haute Headz beanie, and a matching Prada bag. Catch more pics of the shoe inside.

toya-wright-in-prada-suede-wedge-sneakers-02-christal_rock

Chilling with my mama tonight....casino fun! #NewOrleansnights

Chilling with my mama tonight….casino fun! #NewOrleansnights

toya-wright-in-prada-suede-wedge-sneakers-03-christal_rock toya-wright-in-prada-suede-wedge-sneakers-01-christal_rock
Would you rock em?

You May Also Like

What She Rock: Toya Wright’s Garb Boutique ‘Navae’ Jumper
What She Rock’d: Toya Wright In Alexander McQueen Perspex Heel Leather Ankle Boots
What She Rock’d: LeToya Luckett, Evelyn Lozada, Monyetta Shaw, Malaysia Pargo & Toya Wrig...
What She Rock’d: Toya Wright’s Giuseppe Zanotti Fringe Lace-Up Boots

One thought on “What She Rock’d: Toya Wright In Prada Suede Wedge Sneakers

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *