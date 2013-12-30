What She Rock’d: Toya Wright In Prada Suede Wedge Sneakers

As she touched down in her hometown of New Orleans over the weekend, Toya Wright stepped out in a pair of Prada Suede Wedge Sneakers – featuring a lace-up front with grip-hook strap, and embroidered logo tag at its extended, padded tongue.
She kept it comfy for her flight; pairing the kicks with black pants, a long-sleeve printed top, Haute Headz beanie, and a matching Prada bag. Catch more pics of the shoe inside.
Would you rock em?
