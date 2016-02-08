What She Rock’d: Toya Wright In Alexander McQueen Perspex Heel Leather Ankle Boots

Toya Wright was pretty in (light) pink, as she served as a panelist at the Ladies of Business Conference 2016 Signature Brunch on Sunday. She rock’d a top layered in shiny fringe, a flare mini skirt and Alexander McQueen Perspex Heel Leather Ankle Boots (
$1785 $1071). The nude-pink leather boot features a square toe, contrasting high-shine base trim and a perspex heel. Toya finished her look with a matching blazer that she wore on her shoulders. Fashion Bomb Daily’s Claire Sulmers, also a panelist, was spied in a photo with Toya – as well as Miss Diddy. Get another look inside.
Photos: Toya Wright – Instagram/MatchesFashion
What’s up everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at this site, and paragraph is truly fruitful in support of me,
keep up posting these types of articles.