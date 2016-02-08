What She Rock’d: Toya Wright In Alexander McQueen Perspex Heel Leather Ankle Boots

Posted on by

toya-wright-alexander-mcqueen-perspex-heel-leather-ankle-boots-10-christal_rock

Toya Wright was pretty in (light) pink, as she served as a panelist at the Ladies of Business Conference 2016 Signature Brunch on Sunday. She rock’d a top layered in shiny fringe, a flare mini skirt and Alexander McQueen Perspex Heel Leather Ankle Boots ($1785 $1071). The nude-pink leather boot features a square toe, contrasting high-shine base trim  and a perspex heel. Toya finished her look with a matching blazer that she wore on her shoulders. Fashion Bomb Daily’s Claire Sulmers, also a panelist, was spied in a photo with Toya – as well as Miss Diddy. Get another look inside.

toya-wright-alexander-mcqueen-perspex-heel-leather-ankle-boots-07-christal_rock toya-wright-alexander-mcqueen-perspex-heel-leather-ankle-boots-06-christal_rock toya-wright-alexander-mcqueen-perspex-heel-leather-ankle-boots-05-christal_rock toya-wright-alexander-mcqueen-perspex-heel-leather-ankle-boots-08-christal_rock toya-wright-alexander-mcqueen-perspex-heel-leather-ankle-boots-01-christal_rock toya-wright-alexander-mcqueen-perspex-heel-leather-ankle-boots-04-christal_rock toya-wright-alexander-mcqueen-perspex-heel-leather-ankle-boots-11-christal_rock
Would you rock ’em?

Photos: Toya Wright – Instagram/MatchesFashion

You May Also Like

What She Rock: Toya Wright’s Garb Boutique ‘Navae’ Jumper
What She Rock’d: LeToya Luckett, Evelyn Lozada, Monyetta Shaw, Malaysia Pargo & Toya Wrig...
What She Rock’d: Toya Wright’s Giuseppe Zanotti Fringe Lace-Up Boots
What She Rock’d: Toya Wright In Dsquared2 Fringe Boots

One thought on “What She Rock’d: Toya Wright In Alexander McQueen Perspex Heel Leather Ankle Boots

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *