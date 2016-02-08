What She Rock’d: Toya Wright In Alexander McQueen Perspex Heel Leather Ankle Boots

Toya Wright was pretty in (light) pink, as she served as a panelist at the Ladies of Business Conference 2016 Signature Brunch on Sunday. She rock’d a top layered in shiny fringe, a flare mini skirt and Alexander McQueen Perspex Heel Leather Ankle Boots ( $1785 $1071). The nude-pink leather boot features a square toe, contrasting high-shine base trim and a perspex heel. Toya finished her look with a matching blazer that she wore on her shoulders. Fashion Bomb Daily’s Claire Sulmers, also a panelist, was spied in a photo with Toya – as well as Miss Diddy. Get another look inside.



Would you rock ’em?

Photos: Toya Wright – Instagram/MatchesFashion