What She Rock’d: Tia Mowry’s Juan Carlos Obando Spiral Asymmetric Sleeveless Top

Tia Mowry hit the red carpet at the YWCA Greater Los Angeles Annual Rhapsody Ball, in a Juan Carlos Obando Spiral Asymmetric Sleeveless Top ($1744). The white, spiral asymmetric top features an uneven hemline that falls long at the back and cropped at one side.
Tia paired the top with black JC Obando trousers, and finished off her look with Gianvito Rossi heels and a clutch from Kotur. While there she snapped pics with Kelly Rowland, Jeanette Jenkins, and BET Chairman and CEO, Debra Lee. Get another glance at Tia’s chic look inside.
Photos: Tia Mowry – Instagram/ MatchesFashion
