What She Rock’d: Tammy Rivera’s Sub_Urban Riot ‘Like Almond Butta’ Loose Tee

Tammy Rivera appeared on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: After Party Live!, alongside Trina. While chatting with Big Tigger, the former “Love & Hip Hop” star rock’d a Sub_Urban Riot “Like Almond Butta” Loose Tee ($44). The vintage washed, loose fit top features a ‘Like Almond Butta’ graphic. She completed her look with a blazer, distressed denim jeans, and heels. Tammy recently paid a visit to Anguilla for Swim Weekend 2015, where she promoted her T Rivera Swimwear. Catch more pics inside.



Would you rock it?

Photos: Tammy Rivera/ Big Tigger – Instagram /Sub_Urban Riot