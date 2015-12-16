What She Rock’d: Tammy Rivera In Christian Louboutin Faolo Pyramid Stud Platform Red Sole Booties

Tammy Rivera and her hubby Waka Flocka recently touched down in Los Angeles. While out and about, the reality star posed for a pic in Christian Louboutin Faolo Pyramid Stud Platform Red Sole Booties ($1595). The bootie features pyramid studs and embossed leather trim platform, an almond toe and a notched collar at interior side.Tammy paired it with cuffed/ripped denims and a fur trim red sweater. Get another look at the shoe inside.

tammy-rivera-christian-louboutin-faolo-studded-platform-suede-booties-christal_rock tammy-rivera-christian-louboutin-faolo-pyramid-stud-platform-bootie-02-christal_rock tammy-rivera-christian-louboutin-faolo-studded-platform-suede-booties-07-christal_rockWould you rock ’em?

Photos: Tammy Rivera – Instagram/ Bergdorf Goodman

