What She Rock’d: Tammy Rivera In Bebe Nicole Wash Stretch Denim Catsuit

Posted on by

tammy-rivera-bebe-stretch-denim-jumpsuit-07-christal_rock

Tammy Rivera posed for the camera in a Bebe Nicole Wash Stretch Denim Catsuit ($129). The curve-hugging jumper features front and back plunge necks, back hook-and-eye and an exposed zip closure. The reality star accessorized with a black leather Chanel logo belt, Chanel necklace and finished off her look with a pair of gold and black pumps. Get another look inside.

tammy-rivera-bebe-stretch-denim-jumpsuit-04-christal_rock tammy-rivera-bebe-stretch-denim-jumpsuit-05-christal_rock tammy-rivera-bebe-stretch-denim-jumpsuit-02-christal_rock tammy-rivera-bebe-stretch-denim-jumpsuit-03-christal_rock tammy-rivera-bebe-stretch-denim-jumpsuit-08-christal_rockWould you rock it?

Photos: Tammy Rivera – Instagram/ bebe

One thought on “What She Rock’d: Tammy Rivera In Bebe Nicole Wash Stretch Denim Catsuit

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *