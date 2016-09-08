What She Rock’d: Tammy Rivera In Bebe Nicole Wash Stretch Denim Catsuit

Tammy Rivera posed for the camera in a Bebe Nicole Wash Stretch Denim Catsuit ($129). The curve-hugging jumper features front and back plunge necks, back hook-and-eye and an exposed zip closure. The reality star accessorized with a black leather Chanel logo belt, Chanel necklace and finished off her look with a pair of gold and black pumps. Get another look inside.

Would you rock it?

Photos: Tammy Rivera – Instagram/ bebe