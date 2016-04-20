What She Rock’d: Shaniece Hairston In Taste Online Blue Life Heats On Maxi Dress

Shaniece Hairston was recently spotted rockin’ a Taste Online Blue Life Heats On Maxi Dress ($185), while enjoying the day out with her little brother, Carl Leo. The breezy dress features lace up details underneath the armholes, adjustable skinny straps, a low back, and scoop neckline with keyhole. Shaniece teamed it with a pair of slide sandals. “He can photobomb me anytime,” she captioned her photo with Leo. Get another look inside.



Would you rock it?

Photos: Shaniece Hairston – Instagram/ Taste Online