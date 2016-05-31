What She Rock’d: Rihanna’s ﻿Adam Selman Floral Print Dress

While getting in some down time from her ANTI world tour, Rihanna headed out in NYC rockin’ an Adam Selman Floral Print Dress from the designer’s Spring 2016 collection. The white and multicolored floral print dress features spaghetti straps and multiple slits. RiRi teamed it with Stella McCartney shoes, and also had a Dior bag in tow. She was also spotted in a pair of sunglasses from her new collaboration with Dior. Get another look inside.
Would you rock it?
Photos: Rihanna Daily – Instagram/ Adam Selman.com
