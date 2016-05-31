What She Rock’d: Rihanna’s ﻿Adam Selman Floral Print Dress

While getting in some down time from her ANTI world tour, Rihanna headed out in NYC rockin’ an Adam Selman Floral Print Dress from the designer’s Spring 2016 collection. The white and multicolored floral print dress features spaghetti straps and multiple slits. RiRi teamed it with Stella McCartney shoes, and also had a Dior bag in tow. She was also spotted in a pair of sunglasses from her new collaboration with Dior. Get another look inside.

A photo posted by Rihanna Daily (@rihannadaily) on May 31, 2016 at 1:24pm PDT

A photo posted by Rihanna Daily (@rihannadaily) on May 31, 2016 at 11:07am PDT





Would you rock it?

Photos: Rihanna Daily – Instagram/ Adam Selman.com