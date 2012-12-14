What She Rock’d: Rihanna In Prada Baroque Eyewear

Rihanna was spotted as she made her way through LAX after touching down in LA a couple of days ago. She kept things comfy for the flight in her sweats and Timberland boots, and she also rock’d a pair of Prada Baroque glasses ($320 @ Lenscrafters).

After helping X Factor UK close the season out earlier this week, RiRi will take over The Voice’s stage during their live finale Tuesday (Dec 18); performing her single “Diamonds.”

Check out a few more pics of her Prada frames inside.

Would you rock ’em?



[Haus of Rihanna]