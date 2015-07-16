What She Rock’d: Rasheeda’s Pressed ATL Long Sleeve Denim Shirt Dress & Peep Toe Fringe Boots

rasheeda-denim-dress-christal_rock

Rasheeda rock’d a fab look while on the move this week. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star paired a Long Sleeve Denim Shirt Dress with Peep Toe Fringe Boots, both from her newly opened Pressed ATL boutique. The button-down denim dress features a high/low hem, while the brown peep toe boot features an all over fringe. Get another look inside.

rasheeda-denim-dress-christal_rock1 rasheeda-denim-dress-01-christal_rock

 

Here’s her fringe boots with a different outfit below..rasheeda-fringe-boot-christal_rockWould you rock ’em?

Photos: Rasheeda – Instagram

