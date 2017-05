Rasheeda posed for the camera in a printed tee, white knee out jeans and a Pressed ATL Gold Bomber Jacket ($150). The short metallic jacket features two functional side pockets, and a ribbed collar, hem and cuffs. Oversized sunglasses and big hoop earrings completed the “Love & Hip Hop” star’s look. Catch more pics inside.

Would you rock it?

Photos: Rasheeda – Instagram/ PressedATL