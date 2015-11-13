What She Rock’d: Rasheeda In Pressed ATL Chunky Heel Boots

Rasheeda was recently spotted in a pair of Pressed ATL Chunky Heel Boots. The camel colored boot stops just below the knee, and features tassled end straps. She rock’d them with ripped jeans and a jacket. For the month of November, the Love & Hip Atlanta star is teaming up with @lyfe_tea and Second Harvest Food Bank in their hunger relief efforts. She shared the news with fans on Instagram, encouraging them to “Become a part of the movement!” Get another look at the boots inside.



Would you rock ’em?

Photos: Rasheeda – Instagram