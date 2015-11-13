What She Rock’d: Rasheeda In Pressed ATL Chunky Heel Boots

Posted on by

rasheeda-pressed-atl-chunky-heel-boot-christal_rock

Rasheeda was recently spotted in a pair of Pressed ATL Chunky Heel Boots. The camel colored boot stops just below the knee, and features tassled end straps. She rock’d them with ripped jeans and a jacket. For the month of November, the Love & Hip Atlanta star is teaming up with @lyfe_tea and Second Harvest Food Bank in their hunger relief efforts. She shared the news with fans on Instagram, encouraging them to “Become a part of the movement!” Get another look at the boots inside.

rasheeda-pressed-atl-chunky-heel-boot-02-christal_rock
Would you rock ’em?

Photos: Rasheeda – Instagram

You May Also Like

What She Rock’d: Rasheeda’s Pressed ATL Long Stripped Cape Jacket
What She Rock’d: Rasheeda’s Pressed ATL Gold Bomber Jacket
What She Rock’d: Rasheeda’s Pressed ATL Long Sleeve Denim Shirt Dress & Peep Toe Fr...
What She Rock’d: Rasheeda In Gucci Leather Studded Sandals

One thought on “What She Rock’d: Rasheeda In Pressed ATL Chunky Heel Boots

  1. Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve visited this web site
    before but after browsing through some of the posts I realized it’s new to
    me. Regardless, I’m certainly delighted I discovered it and I’ll be bookmarking it
    and checking back frequently!

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *