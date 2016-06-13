What She Rock’d: Porsha Williams In Ted Baker Distinguishing Rose Print Midi Dress

Posted on by

porsha-williams-ted-baker-distinguishing-rose-print-midi-dress-05-christal_rock

Porsha Williams posed it up in a Ted Baker Distinguishing Rose Print Midi Dress (out of stock) during a visit to Time Inc., while on press tour for Dish Nation in NYC. The cream colored, midi length dress features a v neck and multicolored rose print. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared the photo with the hashtags: “#NYPressTour” and “AllBusiness.” Get another look inside.

porsha-williams-ted-baker-distinguishing-rose-print-midi-dress-04-christal_rock porsha-williams-ted-baker-distinguishing-rose-print-midi-dress-christal_rock porsha-williams-ted-baker-distinguishing-rose-print-midi-dress-08-christal_rockWould you rock it?

Photos: Porsha Williams – Instagram/ ASOS

