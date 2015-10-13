What She Rock’d: Porsha Williams In Cameo Wake Me Cobalt Blue Strapless Midi Dress

Last week, Real Housewives of Atlanta’s, Porsha Williams, made an appearance on FOX 5 Atlanta. During her visit, the reality star rock’d a Cameo Wake Me Cobalt Blue Strapless Midi Dress ($229) and printed pumps. The strapless dress features thick woven fabric, which creates a slit midi skirt for a unique and elegant silhouette over a mini-length lining. Get another look inside.



Would you rock it?

Photos: Porsha Williams – Instagram/ LuLu*s