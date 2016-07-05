What She Rock’d: Porsha Williams’ ﻿Herve Leger Carlota Multi-Beading Embroidered Dress

Posted on by

porsha-williams-herve-leger-dress-09-christal_rock

While celebrating her birthday with her mom, Phaedra Parks and more, days ago, Porsha Williams stepped out in an Herve Leger Carlota Multi-Beading Embroidered Dress ($10,190.00 $6,114.00). The cocktail dress features jacquard knit panels, thousands of hand-stitched faceted beads and a concealed back zipper closure. A pair of nude Stuart Weitzman sandals completed her look. Get another glimpse inside.

porsha-williams-herve-leger-dress-08-christal_rock porsha-williams-herve-leger-dress-11-christal_rock porsha-williams-herve-leger-dress-christal_rock porsha-williams-herve-leger-dress-10-christal_rockWould you rock it?

Photos: Porsha Williams – Instagram/ Herve Leger

You May Also Like

What She Rock’d: Niecy Nash In Herve Leger Giselle Jumpsuit
What She Rock’d: Porsha Williams In Ted Baker Distinguishing Rose Print Midi Dress
What She Rock’d: Porsha Williams In House of CB ‘Carmen’ Black Mesh Dress With Ros...
What She Rock’d: Porsha Williams In Cameo Wake Me Cobalt Blue Strapless Midi Dress

One thought on “What She Rock’d: Porsha Williams’ ﻿Herve Leger Carlota Multi-Beading Embroidered Dress

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *