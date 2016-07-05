What She Rock’d: Porsha Williams’ ﻿Herve Leger Carlota Multi-Beading Embroidered Dress

While celebrating her birthday with her mom, Phaedra Parks and more, days ago, Porsha Williams stepped out in an Herve Leger Carlota Multi-Beading Embroidered Dress ( $10,190.00 $6,114.00). The cocktail dress features jacquard knit panels, thousands of hand-stitched faceted beads and a concealed back zipper closure. A pair of nude Stuart Weitzman sandals completed her look. Get another glimpse inside.

Would you rock it?

Photos: Porsha Williams – Instagram/ Herve Leger