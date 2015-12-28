What She Rock’d: Nicki Minaj In Jimmy Choo x Moon Boot Crystal Studded Boots

While stepping out for some shopping over the Christmas holiday, Nicki Minaj kept it cute in all black. The “Feeling Myself” rapper rock’d a black leather jacket and pants, with Jimmy Choo x Moon Boot Crystal Studded Boots ($920). The black boot is printed with “Jimmy Choo” and “Moon Boot”  – and also features star stud detailing. “In love w/these Jimmy Choo moon boots,” Nicki captioned her photo. “Bag by Chanel, of course.” Get another look inside.

