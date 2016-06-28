What She Rock’d: Nicki Minaj In Gucci Ribbed Jersey Shorts

Posted on by

nicki-minaj-gucci-women-ribbed-jersey-shorts-08-christal_rock

While attending an official BET Awards after-party, hosted by Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, at Hyde Sunset restaurant in L.A. this past weekend, Nicki Minaj rock’d a pair of Gucci Ribbed Jersey Shorts ($750). The camel colored shorts feature a web trim and waistband, zip closure with snap button and zipped pockets. She teamed them with a slinky black top, a Gucci jacket and Alaia sandals. Her boyfriend, Meek Mill, was also in attendance, as well as Mack Maine and Gudda Gudda .Get another look inside.

nicki-minaj-gucci-women-ribbed-jersey-shorts-13-christal_rock nicki-minaj-gucci-women-ribbed-jersey-shorts-christal_rock nicki-minaj-gucci-women-ribbed-jersey-shorts-14-christal_rock nicki-minaj-gucci-women-ribbed-jersey-shorts-10-christal_rock
nicki-minaj-gucci-women-ribbed-jersey-shorts-15-christal_rocknicki-minaj-gucci-women-ribbed-jersey-shorts-05-christal_rock nicki-minaj-gucci-women-ribbed-jersey-shorts-12-christal_rock

Would you rock ’em?

Photos: Nicki Minaj – Instagram/ Gucci

You May Also Like

What She Rock’d: Nicki Minaj & LaLa Anthony’s ﻿Alexander Wang Girls Embroidered Cro...
What He Rock’d: Trey Songz In Gucci Tropical Print Silk Jacket
What She Rock’d: Nicki Minaj In Giuseppe Zanotti Curb-Chain-Embellished Sandals
What He Rock’d: Jeezy In ﻿Gucci Snake And Bee Embroidery Polo Shirt

One thought on “What She Rock’d: Nicki Minaj In Gucci Ribbed Jersey Shorts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *