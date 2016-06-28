What She Rock’d: Nicki Minaj In Gucci Ribbed Jersey Shorts

While attending an official BET Awards after-party, hosted by Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, at Hyde Sunset restaurant in L.A. this past weekend, Nicki Minaj rock’d a pair of Gucci Ribbed Jersey Shorts ($750). The camel colored shorts feature a web trim and waistband, zip closure with snap button and zipped pockets. She teamed them with a slinky black top, a Gucci jacket and Alaia sandals. Her boyfriend, Meek Mill, was also in attendance, as well as Mack Maine and Gudda Gudda .Get another look inside.





Would you rock ’em?

Photos: Nicki Minaj – Instagram/ Gucci