What She Rock’d: Naturi Naughton’s LuLu*s Mary Luau Tropical Print Romper

If you caught Naturi Naughton on “Wendy” last week, alongside her Power costar, Omari Hardwick, you probably noticed her cute LuLu*s Mary Luau Tropical Print Romper ($57). The multicolored suit features a deep V neck and cutout back. She teamed the romper with a pair of coral rope-tie sandals. Catch more pics inside.

Photos: Naturi Naughton – Instagram/Twitter / LuLu*s