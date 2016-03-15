What She Rock’d: Naturi Naughton In Alice + Olivia Gab Pleated Halter Jumpsuit

Naturi Naughton was honored alongside Tisha Campbell-Martin and more, at the Black Women Film Summit’s “Untold Stories Awards Luncheon” in Atlanta. The Power star stepped out to the event in an Alice + Olivia Gab Pleated Halter Jumpsuit (out of stock). The white jumpsuit features an exposed back, center zip closure, and wide legs. “Me&the beautiful @tishacampbellmartin after we were honored at #blackwomeninfilmnetwork #untoldstories luncheon!She is a beam of light!” Naturi captioned a pic of her and Tisha. Get another look inside.

Would you rock it?

Photos: Naturi Naughton – Instagram/ Revolve Clothing

