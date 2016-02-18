What She Rock’d: Mya’s OTT Dubai Diana Ross Skirt

Mya released her new Smoove Jones album on Valentine’s Day. Ahead of its arrival, she hit the stage at THIRST nightclub in West Hollywood. The “Team You” singer hit the stage in a black bomber jacket, bralet and an OTT Dubai Diana Ross Skirt. The flirty, flare skirt is printed with an image of the iconic singer in red lipstick. Get another glimpse of Mya’s look inside.
Photo: Mya/OTT Dubai – Instagram
