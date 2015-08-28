What She Rock’d: Monica’s Yigal Azrouël Fringe Leather Moto Jacket

While stepping out to DTLR for a meet and greet in support of her upcoming Code Red album, Monica rock’d a Yigal Azrouël Fringe Leather Moto Jacket ($1690), paired with a Moschino tee and black ripped jeans. The lambskin leather jacket features a stand collar with snap tab, and long sleeves with fringe detail. She finished her look with red pumps, which matched her red hot hair. Get another look at her jacket, and catch a few more pics from the event – which included an appearance from her hubby Shannon Brown – inside.





Would you rock it?

Photos: Monica/ ATL Pics/Leah Taylor – Instagram/ Yigal Azrouël