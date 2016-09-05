What She Rock’d: Monica’s Alice And Olivia Marisa Back Zip Shorts & Lonnie Bomber Jacket

Monica hosted a party at RUSH Lounge in Atlanta during Ludacris‘ LudaDay Weekend 2016. She stepped out for the night in Alice And Olivia Marisa Back Zip Shorts ($265) and a matching Lonnie Bomber Jacket ($465) from the brand. The shorts feature a high-waist black, ruby embroidered pattern and a back zip, while the cropped jacket features the same pattern and a front zipper. Monica rock’d the ‘fit with black thigh high boots and a fab new ‘do. Get another look inside.

Would you rock ’em?

Photos: Monica – Instagram/ Alice and Olivia