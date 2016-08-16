What She Rock’d: Malaysia Pargo’s ﻿Nous Deux Drop Shoulder Kiss Tee

malaysia-pargo-nous-deux-drop-shoulder-kiss-tee-05-christal_rock

Malyasia recently rock’d an impromptu shoot in a Nous Deux Drop Shoulder Kiss Tee ($125 $100). The T-Shirt printed with a image of the hard rock band, KISS, features a wide, off the shoulder neckline and shreds throughout the fabric. The Basketball Wives L.A. star paired the tee with a pair of leather, thigh high boots. Get another look inside. 

malaysia-pargo-nous-deux-drop-shoulder-kiss-tee-01-christal_rock malaysia-pargo-nous-deux-drop-shoulder-kiss-tee-06-christal_rock malaysia-pargo-nous-deux-drop-shoulder-kiss-tee-christal_rock
Would you rock it?

Photos: Malaysia Pargo – Instagram/ Nous Deux

