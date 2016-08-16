What She Rock’d: Malaysia Pargo’s ﻿Nous Deux Drop Shoulder Kiss Tee

Malyasia recently rock’d an impromptu shoot in a Nous Deux Drop Shoulder Kiss Tee (
$125 $100). The T-Shirt printed with a image of the hard rock band, KISS, features a wide, off the shoulder neckline and shreds throughout the fabric. The Basketball Wives L.A. star paired the tee with a pair of leather, thigh high boots. Get another look inside.
Photos: Malaysia Pargo – Instagram/ Nous Deux
