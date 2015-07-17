What She Rock’d: Malaysia Pargo In Elizabeth And James ‘Risley’ Print A-Line Skirt

On the heels of the Season 4 premiere of Basketball Wives L.A., Malaysia Pargo paid a visit to Access Hollywood this week. The reality star rock’d a Elizabeth and James “Risley” Print A-Line Skirt ($265), with all white pieces — from her button down blouse, blazer, and heels. The fractured print skirt features graphic shapes and color, pleats, and a fitted waistband. “BBWLA” airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1. Get another glance at Malaysia’s classy look inside.

Photos: Malaysia Pargo – Instagram/ Nordstrom

