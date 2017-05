While stepping out for the evening, Lil Mama rock’d a Je’Amor ‘Izela’ Strapless Bandage Dress ($185) with an ankle strap sandal from Topshop. The sexy strapless cut dress features the brand’s signature bandage material, and a fluted hem. Lil Mama finished off her look with a red clutch, which matched her nails. Get another look with more pics inside.

Would you rock it?

Photos: Lil Mama – Instagram/ Je’Amor