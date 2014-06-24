What She Rock’d: Laura Govan In Orange Bellen Brand Temple Tee Dress

Laura Govan and her children hit the Earth to Echo premiere, hosted by Holly Robinson Peete at the Pacific Theaters at the Grove in Los Angeles, last week. The former Basketball Wives star stepped out in an orange Bellen Brand Temple Tee Dress ($99), paired with white shredded jeans from Zara, and white pumps. The dress features a long slit down each side that showed off a little skin. Catch more pics inside.



Would you rock it?

Photos: theJasmineBrand/Instagram/Bellen Brand