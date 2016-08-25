What She Rock’d: Kelly Rowland In ﻿Solace London ‘Millie’ High-Rise Abstract Pants

Kelly Rowland looked gorge, debuting a sleek new bob while helping host the Ben’s Beginners Cooking Contest Launch Event: Back to the Future Of Cooking at the Home Studios on Wednesday. Her attire for the event consisted of Solace London “Millie” High-Rise Abstract Pants ($430), paired with a white top. The pants feature relaxed fit wide legs, a back zip, banded waist, and an abstract print. Get another look inside.
Photos: Getty/ Neiman Marcus
I truly love your blog.. Very nice colors & theme.
Did you create this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m hoping to create my own site and would love
to learn where you got this from or what the theme is named.
Thanks!