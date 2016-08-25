What She Rock’d: Kelly Rowland In ﻿Solace London ‘Millie’ High-Rise Abstract Pants

kelly-rowland-solace-london-millie-high-rise-abstract-pants-05-christal_rock

Kelly Rowland looked gorge, debuting a sleek new bob while helping host the Ben’s Beginners Cooking Contest Launch Event: Back to the Future Of Cooking at the Home Studios on Wednesday. Her attire for the event consisted of Solace London “Millie” High-Rise Abstract Pants ($430), paired with a  white top. The pants feature relaxed fit wide legs, a back zip, banded waist, and an abstract print. Get another look inside.

kelly-rowland-solace-london-millie-high-rise-abstract-pants-04-christal_rock
kelly-rowland-solace-london-millie-high-rise-abstract-pants-02-christal_rock
kelly-rowland-solace-london-millie-high-rise-abstract-pants-16-christal_rock
kelly-rowland-solace-london-millie-high-rise-abstract-pants-08-christal_rock
Would you rock ’em?

Photos: Getty/ Neiman Marcus

