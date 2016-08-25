What She Rock’d: Kelly Rowland In ﻿Solace London ‘Millie’ High-Rise Abstract Pants

Kelly Rowland looked gorge, debuting a sleek new bob while helping host the Ben’s Beginners Cooking Contest Launch Event: Back to the Future Of Cooking at the Home Studios on Wednesday. Her attire for the event consisted of Solace London “Millie” High-Rise Abstract Pants ($430), paired with a white top. The pants feature relaxed fit wide legs, a back zip, banded waist, and an abstract print. Get another look inside.









Would you rock ’em?

Photos: Getty/ Neiman Marcus