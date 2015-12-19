What She Rock’d: Keke Palmer’s Adidas Originals Moscow Firebird Track Jacket & Floral Print Firebird Track Pants

While stepping out for the day earlier this week, Keke Palmer rock’d Adidas Originals Moscow Firebird Track Jacket (
$70 $50) and Floral Print Firebird Track Pants ($70). The jacket and pants both feature allover graphic print, and the jacket includes large Trefoil print on back and ribbed cuffs and hem. The Scream Queens star captioned the pic with “wavy.” Get another look inside.
Photos: Keke Palmer – Instagram/ Adidas
When someone writes an post he/she retains the thought
of a user in his/her mind that how a user can be aware of it.
So that’s why this post is perfect. Thanks!