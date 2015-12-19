What She Rock’d: Keke Palmer’s Adidas Originals Moscow Firebird Track Jacket & Floral Print Firebird Track Pants

keke-palmer-adidas-originals-christal_rock

While stepping out for the day earlier this week, Keke Palmer rock’d Adidas Originals Moscow Firebird Track Jacket ($70 $50) and Floral Print Firebird Track Pants ($70). The jacket and pants both feature allover graphic print, and the jacket includes large Trefoil print on back and ribbed cuffs and hem. The Scream Queens star captioned the pic with “wavy.” Get another look inside.

keke-palmer-adidas-original-multicolor-moscow-firebird-track-pants-04-christal_rock keke-palmer-adidas-original-multicolor-moscow-firebird-track-jacket-christal_rock keke-palmer-adidas-original-multicolor-moscow-firebird-track-pants-02-christal_rock keke-palmer-adidas-original-05-christal_rock
Would you rock ’em?

Photos: Keke Palmer – Instagram/ Adidas

