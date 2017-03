Keke Palmer stopped for pics while spotted on the move a few days ago. The Scream Queens star look for the day included a Fleur du Mal top paired with a Gucci Heart-Print Metallic Midi Skirt ($1100). The skirt features an all-over heart pattern, structured waistband and concealed zip fastening at its back. Bally sandals completed Keke’s look. Get another glimpse inside.

Would you rock it?

Photos: Keke Palmer – Instagram/ Selfridges/ Net-A-Porter