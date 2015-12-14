What She Rock’d: India Love In B Donnas ‘Chaos’ Patchwork Boots

Recently, while attending a Toys for Tots drive, presented by ShowBiz Kidz, reality star, India Love, rock’d a pair of B Donnas “Chaos” Patchwork Boots. The pointed toe boot features light and dark denim patchwork, and a side zip. India paired them with light denim jeans, a white top and a denim bomber jacket. India stars alongside her sisters on the BET reality series The Westbrooks. Get another look inside.



Would you rock ’em?

Photos: India Love/ BDONNAS – Instagram