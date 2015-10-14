What She Rock’d: Gabrielle Union’s Sophia Kah Pencil Dress

Posted on by

gabrielle-union-sophia-kah-pencil-dress-05-christal_rock

Gabrielle Union has been making her rounds to promote the upcoming season of Being Mary Jane. While out and about this week, the gorgeous actress rock’d a Sophia Kah Pencil Dress ($1596). The white dress features burgundy lace upper detail, a slim fit, and is designed to fall below the knee. Gabby paired it with gold sandals. “BMJ” Season 3 premieres on BET, Oct. 20th. Get another look inside.

gabrielle-union-sophia-kah-pencil-dress-02-christal_rock gabrielle-union-sophia-kah-pencil-dress-06-christal_rock
Would you rock it?

Photos: Gabrielle Union – Instagram/ Sophia Kah

 

You May Also Like

What She Rock’d: Gabrielle Union’s Diesel M-Quinqua Dress
What She Rock’d: Gabrielle Union In ASOS Plunge Jumpsuit With Stud Detail
What She Rock’d: Gabrielle Union’s Marc Jacobs Collage Printed Leather Satchel
What She Rock’d: Gabrielle Union’s Black ‘Worst Behavior’ Crewneck Sweatshir...

One thought on “What She Rock’d: Gabrielle Union’s Sophia Kah Pencil Dress

  1. What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It positively useful
    and it has aided me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & aid different
    customers like its helped me. Good job.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *