What She Rock’d: Gabrielle Union’s Sophia Kah Pencil Dress

Gabrielle Union has been making her rounds to promote the upcoming season of Being Mary Jane. While out and about this week, the gorgeous actress rock’d a Sophia Kah Pencil Dress ($1596). The white dress features burgundy lace upper detail, a slim fit, and is designed to fall below the knee. Gabby paired it with gold sandals. “BMJ” Season 3 premieres on BET, Oct. 20th. Get another look inside.



Would you rock it?

Photos: Gabrielle Union – Instagram/ Sophia Kah