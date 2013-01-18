What She Rock’d: Evelyn Lozada In Rachel Zoe Simone Printed Blouse & Tori Printed Wide-Leg Pants

Evelyn Lozada was recently styled in Rachel Zoe’s abstract dot Simone Printed Blouse ($250) and Tori Printed Wide-Leg Pants ($295). In pics the BBW Miami star shared on Instagram, she rocks a topknot; pairing her outfit with a faux fur and Sergio Rossi pumps.

More pics below..

Would you rock ’em?



Spotted @ RealityTvFashion