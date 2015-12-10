What She Rock’d: Evelyn Lozada In Givenchy Shark Lock Knee-High Leather Wedge Boots

Evelyn Lozada, who is currently filming for Season 2 of her reality series, Livin’ Lozada, was recently spotted in her hometown NYC, cute and casual in a white turtleneck, ripped denim jeans, and Givenchy Shark Lock Knee-High Leather Wedge Boots ($2195 $1646). The boot features smooth leather with silvertone hardware, an almond toe and a fold-over shaft that creates pant-leg silhouette. Get another look inside.

Photos: Evelyn Lozada – Instagram/ Neiman Marcus

