What She Rock’d: Eve In Monika Chiang Imena Lace-Up Sandals

Eve brought a little more heat to Las Vegas, hitting the stage at Bagatelle Beach at the New Tropicana Las Vegas to rock the crowd with some of her tunes. She stepped out in a pair of Monika Chiang Imena Lace-Up Sandals – which she rock’d them with a button down tunic that covered her two-piece bathing suit. The heels feature leather-wrapped curb chains, long ties for a custom closure, and hidden back zip. Catch more pics of the sandals, and Eve doing her thing inside.



Would you rock ’em?