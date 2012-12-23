What She Rock’d: Emily B In PUMA ‘My 66’ Wedge Sneakers

Posted on by

emily-puma-wedge-sneakers-05-christal_rock

Emily B posted a pic on Instagram, of a new pair of sneakers she recently added to her shoe collection – PUMA ‘My 66’ Wedge Sneakers ($120 @ Nordstrom). While Emily’s rockin’ with black and white, the sneaker is also available in orange and white, and puma silver and white.

Would you rock ’em?

Get a closer look below..

emily-b-in-puma-wedge-sneakers-07-christal_rock

emily-b-puma-wedge-sneakers-09-christal_rock

You May Also Like

What She Rock’d: Zendaya In PUMA Eskiva Hi Sneakers﻿
Forever Faster: Rihanna Stars In First PUMA Ad
What He Rock’d: Meek Mill’s PUMA x Meek Mill Patent Basket Sneakers
Solange Teams Up With PUMA For Second Collection; See What She Has To Say About The Footwear, Her Ne...

4 thoughts on “What She Rock’d: Emily B In PUMA ‘My 66’ Wedge Sneakers

  2. Yup! I have them in orange and love them. When I first saw the wedge sample I didn’t think I’d like them. I got a pair sent to me, tried them, and really do like them. I think they look great.

    Question – will you ladies wear them with shorts? I want to. I don’t know if they’ll look ridiculous or not?

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *