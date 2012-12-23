What She Rock’d: Emily B In PUMA ‘My 66’ Wedge Sneakers

Emily B posted a pic on Instagram, of a new pair of sneakers she recently added to her shoe collection – PUMA ‘My 66’ Wedge Sneakers ($120 @ Nordstrom). While Emily’s rockin’ with black and white, the sneaker is also available in orange and white, and puma silver and white.
Would you rock ’em?
Get a closer look below..
Most Def!!! I have them in white and silver and I absolutely love them!!
Me too. Have the white and black that I’ve been rocking.
Yup! I have them in orange and love them. When I first saw the wedge sample I didn’t think I’d like them. I got a pair sent to me, tried them, and really do like them. I think they look great.
Question – will you ladies wear them with shorts? I want to. I don’t know if they’ll look ridiculous or not?
