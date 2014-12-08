What She Rock’d: Draya Michele’s The Addict Harper Wide Palazzo Pants

Basketball Wives LA star Draya Michele shared a photo of her look, which she captioned as “Today’s Simplcity,” while out and about a few days ago. She rock’d blush The Addict Harper Wide Palazzo Pants ($52), and gave a glimpse of her toned tummy; pairing them with a white lace crop top from Jaide Clothing. The pants feature a pleated waist and elasticized side waist. Draya topped off her look with white Christian Louboutin heels and a Chanel bag. Get a closer look at Draya’s stylish pants inside.

Photos: Instagram/ The Addict

