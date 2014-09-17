What She Rock’d: Ciara In Topshop Black Denim Shirt Dress By Boutique

Ciara was spotted strolling the streets of NYC days ago, with her little cutie – her son Future Zahir. While enjoying her time out and about, she rock’d a Topshop Denim Shirt Dress by Boutique, and chunky Alexander McQueen boots. CiCi stopped and posed for a pic in the black dress, which has a full length button placket and two patch front pockets — and she was also snapped pushing baby Future along in his stroller. Get a closer look inside.
Spotted @ Fashion Bomb Daily
Photos: Instagram/ Topshop
