What She Rock’d: Ciara In Topshop Black Denim Shirt Dress By Boutique

ciara-in-top-shop-denim-dress-01-christal_rock

Ciara was spotted strolling the streets of NYC days ago, with her little cutie – her son Future Zahir. While enjoying her time out and about, she rock’d a Topshop Denim Shirt Dress by Boutique, and chunky Alexander McQueen boots. CiCi stopped and posed for a pic in the black dress, which has a full length button placket and two patch front pockets — and she was also snapped pushing baby Future along in his stroller. Get a closer look inside.

ciara-top-shop-christal_rock ciara-top-shop-01- ciara-top-shop ciara-in-top-shop-denim-dress-05-christal_rock
Would you rock it?

Spotted @ Fashion Bomb Daily

Photos: Instagram/ Topshop

