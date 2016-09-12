What She Rock’d: Ciara In Julea Domani Top & Skirt

Ciara was on the Miss America 2017 judges panel, alongside Gabby Douglas, Mark Cuban and more. For the event, she rock’d a Julea Domani Top & Skirt ($545). The off shoulder top features a peplum hem and back zip, while the matching pencil skirt has a subtle back slit. CiCi teamed the skirt and top with a pair of Monika Chiang sandals. Get another look inside.
Photos: Ciara – Instagram/ Julea Domani
