What She Rock’d: Ciara In Julea Domani Top & Skirt

Posted on by

ciara-in-julea-domani-skirt-and-shirt-christal_rock

Ciara was on the Miss America 2017 judges panel, alongside Gabby Douglas, Mark Cuban and more. For the event, she rock’d a Julea Domani Top & Skirt ($545). The off shoulder top features a peplum hem and back zip, while the matching pencil skirt has a subtle back slit. CiCi teamed the skirt and top with a pair of Monika Chiang sandals. Get another look inside.

ciara-julea-domani-top-and-skirt-04-christal_rock ciara-julea-domani-top-and-skirt-05-christal_rock ciara-julea-domani-top-and-skirt-03-christal_rock ciara-julea-domani-skirt-and-shirt-05-christal_rockWould you rock ’em?

Photos: Ciara – Instagram/ Julea Domani

 

You May Also Like

Ciara Rocks Roberto Cavalli While Attending The CFDA Awards
Ciara Rocks The Red Carpet In Philipp Plein Dress At Billboard Music Awards 2016
What She Rock’d: Ciara’s Versace Spring 2016 Tailored Vest
What She Rock’d: Ciara In Topman ‘Happy Holla Days’ Holiday Crewneck Sweater

One thought on “What She Rock’d: Ciara In Julea Domani Top & Skirt

  1. It is appropriate time to make some plans for the longer term and it’s time
    to be happy. I have learn this submit and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting
    things or tips. Maybe you could write subsequent articles referring to this article.

    I desire to learn more issues about it!

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *