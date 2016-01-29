What She Rock’d: Christina Milian In Fashion Nova Condition Jumpsuit

While out and about with her girl Karrueche this week, Christina Milian rock’d a Fashion Nova Condition Jumpsuit ($28). The off shoulder number features heathered black, exposed fleece. The Christina Milian Turned Up star paired it with a pair of black, open toe sandals. “In our own little world…” she captioned their pic. Get another look inside.
Photos: Christina Milian – Instagram/ Fashion Nova
