What She Rock’d: Christina Milian In Fashion Nova Condition Jumpsuit

While out and about with her girl Karrueche this week, Christina Milian rock’d a Fashion Nova Condition Jumpsuit ($28). The off shoulder number features heathered black, exposed fleece. The Christina Milian Turned Up star paired it with a pair of black, open toe sandals. “In our own little world…” she captioned their pic. Get another look inside.



Would you rock it?

Photos: Christina Milian – Instagram/ Fashion Nova