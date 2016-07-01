What She Rock’d: Cassie’s Wu-Tang Clan Distressed Logo T-Shirt

cassie-in-wu-tang-clan-distressed-logo-t-shirt-christal_rock

Cassie attended L.A. Reid and Epic Records’ second annual EpicFest in L.A. this past weekend. While stepping out, she rock’d a Wu-Tang Clan Distressed T-Shirt. While the one we spotted isn’t the exact tee the songstress wore, it’s similar – black, featuring a distressed yellow Wu-Tang logo. Cassie’s was customized with cutouts and teamed with little black shorts and Jeffrey Campbell Roni Wedge Ankle Boots. Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled, French Montana and Malika Haqq were also spied in photos. Get another look inside.

cassie-in-wu-tang-clan-distressed-logo-t-shirt-05-christal_rock cassie-wu-tang-tee-christal_rock cassie-wu-tang-tee-04-christal_rock cassie-wu-tang-tee-02-christal_rock

cassie-wu-tang-tee-09-christal_rock

Would you rock it?

Photos: Cassie/ Cassie On Fleek – Instagram/ Jet.com

