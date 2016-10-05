What She Rock’d: Beyoncé’s Blood & Honey ‘I Kiss Better Than I Cook’ Bag

While stepping out in NYC for some quality time with her hubby, Jay Z, Beyoncé rock’d a Blood & Honey “I Kiss Better Than I Cook” Bag ($1950). The black, %100 mink bag features the phrase “I KISS BETTER THAN I COOK” written across its front in pink, and also has a silk lining. Queen Bey’s look was completed with a camo, logo IVY Park snapback and a pair of Gucci T-strap sandals. Get another look inside.

Would you rock it?

Photos: BeyLite – Instagram/ Blood & Honey