What She Rock’d: Beyoncé’s Blood & Honey ‘I Kiss Better Than I Cook’ Bag

beyonce-blood-and-honey-i-kiss-better-than-i-cook-bag-christal_rock

While stepping out in NYC for some quality time with her hubby, Jay Z, Beyoncé rock’d a Blood & Honey “I Kiss Better Than I Cook” Bag ($1950). The black, %100 mink bag features the phrase “I KISS BETTER THAN I COOK” written across its front in pink, and also has a  silk lining. Queen Bey’s look was completed with a camo, logo IVY Park snapback and a pair of Gucci T-strap sandals. Get another look inside.

beyonce-blood-and-honey-i-kiss-better-than-i-cook-clutch-christal_rock9
Would you rock it?

Photos: BeyLite – Instagram/ Blood & Honey

