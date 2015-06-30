What She Rock’d: Apryl Jones In AQ/AQ Upper Billow Deep Plunge Mini Dress

Over the weekend, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’s, Apryl Jones, stepped out in an AQ/AQ Upper Billow Deep Plunge Mini Dress ( $283 $71). The short, sassy dress features a bonded, inverted pleated skirt, a deep V plunging neckline, and cut out back detail. She completed her look with coral Christian Louboutin pumps that matched her clutch. Get another look inside.

Would you rock it?

