What She Rock’d: Apryl Jones In AQ/AQ Upper Billow Deep Plunge Mini Dress

Posted on by

apryl-jones-aqaq-upper-billow-deep-plunge-mini-dress-06-christal_rock

Over the weekend, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’s, Apryl Jones, stepped out in an AQ/AQ Upper Billow Deep Plunge Mini Dress ($283 $71). The short, sassy dress features a bonded, inverted pleated skirt, a deep V plunging neckline, and cut out back detail. She completed her look with coral Christian Louboutin pumps that matched her clutch. Get another look inside.

apryl-jones-aqaq-upper-billow-deep-plunge-mini-dress-03-christal_rock apryl-jones-aqaq-upper-billow-deep-plunge-mini-dress-04-christal_rock apryl-jones-aqaq-upper-billow-deep-plunge-mini-dress-05-christal_rockWould you rock it?

Photos: Apryl Jones/ Bryon Javar – Instagram/ AQ/AQ

