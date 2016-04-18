What She Rock’d: Adrienne Bailon’s Ivy Park Logo Mesh Longline Tank & ‘I’ Low Rise Capri Leggings

When Beyoncé‘s Ivy Park women’s activewear went on sale a few days ago, The Real cohost, Adrienne Bailon, grabbed up a few pieces from the line. During a trip to Nashville, she stopped by Percy Warner Park for a walk in an Ivy Park Logo Mesh Longline Tank ($52) and ‘I’ Low Rise Capri Leggings ($58) from the brand.

The baseball-inspired tank features breathable mesh and a relaxed fit with dropped armholes and a curved hem – while the hip-hugging capri leggings feature a signature logo waistband. Adrienne paired the pieces with a black Ivy Park sports bra and Nike sneakers. Get another look inside.

Would you rock 'em?

Photos: Adrienne Bailon – Instagram/ Nordstrom

